Big Irish field confirmed for Grand National

Feb 6, 2024 17:08 By radiokerrysport
Big Irish field confirmed for Grand National
More than 60 per cent of the entries for April's Randox Grand National are trained in Ireland.

A host of familiar names have been entered, with the size of the final field reduced this year.

Mike Vince looks at them.

