Big Irish field confirmed for Grand National

More than 60 per cent of the entries for April's Randox Grand National are trained in Ireland.
A host of familiar names have been entered, with the size of the final field reduced this year.
Mike Vince looks at them.
Advertisement
More than 60 per cent of the entries for April's Randox Grand National are trained in Ireland.
A host of familiar names have been entered, with the size of the final field reduced this year.
Mike Vince looks at them.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus