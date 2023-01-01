Advertisement
Big day of racing ahead in Tramore

Jan 1, 2023 10:01 By radiokerrysport
Big day of racing ahead in Tramore
The Grade Three Savills New Year's Day chase is the feature race of the day at Tramore today.

The Willie Mullins trained 'Stattler' is expected to go off the favourite when that goes to post at a-quarter-past-2.

That's one of seven races at the Waterford track where the first gets underway at 5-to-12.

The going there is Heavy

There are also seven races at Fairyhouse meanwhile from a-quarter-past-12.

The going is Soft, heavy in places

Cross Channel

Cheltenham - Good to Soft - 12:10

Musselburugh - Soft - 12:25

Exeter - Heavy - 12:20

Catterick - Soft - 12:40

Fackenham - Good To Soft - 12:35

Southwell - Standard - 2:16

