((Bri v WHU starts 1230, Tot v Ars 1345, Che v Man C 1730))

There's a big clash at the top of the Women's Super League when Chelsea host Manchester City at Stamford Bridge this evening.

The champions can overtake City at the summit with a victory - and continue their 100 percent start to the season.

Advertisement

That follows the north London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal.

Third placed Brighton meet West Ham at lunchtime.