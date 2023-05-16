Advertisement
Bielsa the new head coach of Uruguay

May 16, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrysport
Marcelo Bielsa is the new head coach of Uruguay.

The 67 year old former Leeds boss is back in South American football management after previous spells in charge of his native Argentina and Chile.

