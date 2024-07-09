Bellamy expected to be appointed as manager of Wales

Former Liverpool and Newcastle striker Craig Bellamy is expected to be appointed as the next manager of Wales.
He'll reportedly replace Rob Page, who was sacked last month.
Bellamy is currently a coach at Burnley.
Advertisement
Former Liverpool and Newcastle striker Craig Bellamy is expected to be appointed as the next manager of Wales.
He'll reportedly replace Rob Page, who was sacked last month.
Bellamy is currently a coach at Burnley.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus