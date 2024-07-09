Advertisement
Sport

Bellamy expected to be appointed as manager of Wales

Jul 9, 2024 08:01 By radiokerrysport
Bellamy expected to be appointed as manager of Wales
Former Liverpool and Newcastle striker Craig Bellamy is expected to be appointed as the next manager of Wales.

He'll reportedly replace Rob Page, who was sacked last month.

Bellamy is currently a coach at Burnley.

