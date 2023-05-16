Advertisement
Barrett says he's learning every week at Kerry FC

May 16, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrysport
Cian Barrett says he's learning every week at Kerry FC.

The teenager, son of former Irish international Graham Barrett, is on loan in the Kingdom, who are in their inaugural season in the League Of Ireland.

Barrett joined from Shamrock Rovers, having also previously been with Shelbourne

Meanwhile, Kerry manager Billy Dennehy has paid tribute to top scorer Ryan Kelliher, who got the winner against Athlone

Also, Kerry against Waterford on Monday June 5th will now kick off at 4 o'clock.

