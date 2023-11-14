Barrett returns to Rovers after loan spell with Kerry

Kerry FC has confirmed that midfielder Cian Barrett has returned to his club Shamrock Rovers following a loan spell in the Kingdom.

KFC startement:

Barrett was an integral cog in the wheel for Billy Dennehy’s charges in 2023 with the Dublin youngster bringing some of his academy experience to the league’s newcomers. Barrett arrived in the Kingdom in March, some four weeks into the new season. The club announced that the 18-year-old would be extending his loan deal to keep him in Kerry until the end of the season. Barrett’s commitment and dedication to improve was incredible all season for a man completing his Leaving Certificate examinations during his stay in Kerry.

Speaking upon his return to Shamrock Rovers, Cian Barrett said “My time in Kerry was overall a great experience and a chance to play regular first-team football. I was very nervous when I first went down as it was a big change, but I was made feel very welcome by everyone from the start and made some great friends. Like any club, I had to fight to make my way into the team and prove to the gaffer that I could play for him. After 3 weeks I got the chance and had a great run from there . It was brilliant playing every week and getting the experience of men’s football. I think Kerry is a great club for any young player trying to begin their career in football and feel very lucky I got that opportunity. After playing 26/27 games with them I feel it’s giving me that maturity and confidence I needed to kick on now and try to make a career for myself in the league. I’d like to thank Gaffer and all the staff who guided me along the way and wish everyone at Kerry FC all the best for next year.