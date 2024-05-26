Barcelona retain Women's Champions League

Barcelona have retained their Women's Champions League title with a 2-nil victory over Lyon.
Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas scored the goals in Bilbao.
It's the third time the Catalan club have won the trophy.
