Advertisement
Sport

Barcelona retain Women's Champions League

May 26, 2024 09:19 By radiokerrysport
Barcelona retain Women's Champions League
Share this article

Barcelona have retained their Women's Champions League title with a 2-nil victory over Lyon.

Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas scored the goals in Bilbao.

It's the third time the Catalan club have won the trophy.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry FC academy side plays today
Advertisement
Mounthawk Park stages treble header of KDL finals today
Sunday local soccer fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

No winner of last night's lotto jackpot worth over €3 million
Over 730 people in Kerry and Cork counted as homeless in Census 2022
Mounthawk Park stages treble header of KDL finals today
Kerry FC academy side plays today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus