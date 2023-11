Barcelona’s defence of the Women's Champions League begins in earnest tonight.

They play host to Benfica in Group A at 8pm.

The group's other game sees Swedish champions Rosengard entertain Eintracht Frankfurt from 5.45.

In Group B, Lyon are away to Slavia Prague with that match kicking off at 8pm.

And St. Polten face Brann of Norway - there's a quarter to six start time for that one.