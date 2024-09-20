Advertisement
Sport

Bannigan confirmed as new manager of Monaghan

Sep 20, 2024 07:57 By radiokerrynews
Bannigan confirmed as new manager of Monaghan
Gabriel Bannigan has been confirmed as the new manager of the Monaghan senior footballers.

He's been handed a three year term with a review after two years and will be assisted by Andy Moran, John McElhone and Damien Freeman.

