Bannigan confirmed as new manager of Monaghan

Gabriel Bannigan has been confirmed as the new manager of the Monaghan senior footballers.
He's been handed a three year term with a review after two years and will be assisted by Andy Moran, John McElhone and Damien Freeman.
