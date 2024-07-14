Ballyheigue knock out champions Crotta in Senior Hurling Championship

Advertisement

Ballyheigue have booked their place in the Garvey's SuperValu Senior Hurling Championship semi-finals.

It’s after a 3-24 to 2-22 extra time victory over defending champions Crotta in a pulsating clash.

A rip roaring start saw the sides share 8 points in as many minutes. Crotta then went into a 5 points to 4 lead, and they were ahead 6 to 5 after 11 minutes. After the sides swapped points Shane Nolan netted for the defending champions to make it 1-7 to 0-6

After Crotta pointed Ballyheigue nabbed their opening goal, courtesy of Ciaran Casey

An entertaining contest stood at 1-9 to 1-7 after 23 minutes. Ballyheigue were level 3 minutes later. Jordan Conway had Crotta ahead 1-10 to 1-9 in the final minute of the half. Philip Lucid equalised at the start of added on time, then put over again to give his side a 1-11 to 1-10 half time advantage.

It was 1-12 each early in the second period but back to back Ballyheigue points had them in front at 1-14 to 1-12. It was Philip Lucid's 11th point that had put Ballyheigue that 2 points clear. 2 points in less than 60 seconds meant Crotta drew level. 12 minutes from time it was 1-15 apiece. A 53rd minute point had Crotta in front but Ballyheigue were on terms 3 minutes later. Philip Lucid pointed Ballyheigue in front from a 58th minute free; 1-17 to 1-16. Eric Walsh doubled that advantage in the 3rd of 6 added on minutes. A 66th minute Shane Nolan free from the 21 was hammered home to give Crotta a dramatic lead but Philip Lucid equalised to bring the encounter to extra time

Midway through the first period of extra time it was advantage Crotta at 2-19 to 1-21. Heading into the closing moments of the half Crotta's lead was 2-21 to 1-22. However, a Padraig Kenny goal meant Ballyheigue were ahead at the break

Into the second half of extra time Michael Leane doubled the Ballyheigue advantage to 2-23 to 2-21. Crotta halved that advantage with 6 minutes remaining. Ballyheigue scorer in chief Philip Lucid scored a decisive goal to put Ballyheigue 4 in front 3 minutes from the end. The same player then made it 3-24 to 2-22. There were understandably jubilant scenes at the finish.