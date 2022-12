Ballygunner have retained their Munster Club Senior Hurling title.

Patrick Fitzgerald hit the net and Pauric Mahony scored 10-points as the reigning All-Ireland champions defeated Clare's Ballyea by 1-23 to 17-points at Semple Stadium.

Ballygunner await the winners of tomorrow's Leinster decider between Kilmacud Crokes and Ballyhale Shamrocks in the All-Ireland semi-finals.