Ballyduff secure last four spot in Senior Hurling Championship

Ballyduff have advanced to the last four of the Garvey's SuperValu Senior Hurling Championship.

Their ¼ final tie in Austin Stack Park saw them defeat Lixnaw 3-15 to 1-16.

It was a storming start by Ballyduff, goals from Padraig Boyle and Evan Boyle giving them a 2-2 to no score lead after 5 minutes

It was the tenth minute before Lixnaw troubled the scoreboard, their first point meaning a 7 point gap. Gradually Lixnaw ate into the Ballyduff advantage, clawing it back to 2-4 to 5 points before a Conor O'Keeffe goal brought them even closer

Lixnaw registered the next 2 points to bring them level 2 minutes out from half time; 2-4 to 1-7. When Lixaw put over again just shy of half time it meant they had gone from 8 down to 1 up. Ballyduff pointed to send the sides in level at the break, 2-5 to 1-8.

Yet again it was Ballyduff who started the half the strongest, opening up a 3-8 to 1-9 advantage; the goal scored by Dylan Moriarty



Lixnaw closed the gap to three at 3-9 to 1-12 and the deficit continued to stay in and around that mark. In added on time Ballyduff went 4 in front at 3-14 to 1-16. Another point sealed the deal.

Padraig Harrington, Ballyduff