Ballyduff are into the last four of the Garvey’s Supervalu Senior Hurling Championship.

They’ve beaten Abbeydorney 2-19 to 1-15 in the Quarter Final.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The remaining semi-final spot is on the line this afternoon.

Advertisement

Causeway and Crotta O'Neill's do battle from 3 in Austin Stack Park, Tralee.