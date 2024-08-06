Advertisement
Bad morning for Irish

Aug 6, 2024 12:24 By radiokerrysport
There was disappointment for the Irish equestrian team in the showjumping final at Versailles.

Shane Sweetnam, on board James Kann Cruz, came home with a total of 12 penalty points.

While Daniel Coyle and Legacy retired midway through his test after picking up 16 penalties.

Kellie Harrington will bid to become the first Irish woman to successfully defend her Olympic title this evening.

The Dubliner is up against China's Wenlu Yang in the final of the 60kg division at Roland Garros.

Yang came out on top in their only prior meeting, at the 2016 World Championships.

They step into the ring after 10 o'clock Irish Time.

Sailor Finn Lynch faces an uphill task to secure a medal in the final of the Men's Dinghy in Marseille.

The Carlow man is in 10th place ahead of today's medal race with the scores to this point counting towards the final tally.

He's back in the boat at a quarter to three.

On the track this morning, Sharlene Mawdsley and Sophie Becker came third and second respectively in their repechage heats for the 400 metres.

They miss out on tomorrow's semi-finals.

Irish medal hopeful Rhasidat Adeleke has been handed a good draw for the 400 metre semi-finals.

The Tallaght woman has avoided some of the big favourites in the first of three semis.

She'll start in lane 8 in between 2019 World Champion Salwa Eid Naser and Jamaica's Junelle Bromfield from 7:45.

Sophie O'Sullivan and Sarah Healy both came seventh in their respective heats in the 15-hundred metres earlier.

O'Sullivan recorded a personal best time of 4 minutes, point-2-3 seconds.

They'll go in the repechage tomorrow morning.

Jake Passmore missed out on a place in the 3-metre springboard final after finishing 21st in the first round.

