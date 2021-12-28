Australia retain Ashes as England humiliated in third test

Ireland's One Day International against the USA has been postponed.

It will now take place tomorrow.

Officials say a 'small number' of positive Covid-19 cases were identified with the playing and support groups.

England's hopes of winning the Ashes are over after a humiliating defeat to Australia in the third Test in Melbourne.

The hosts retained the Urn with two matches to spare by taking an unbeatable 3-nil lead - thrashing their rivals by an innings and 14 runs.

England were bowled out for just 68 in their second innings.