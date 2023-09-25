Advertisement
Sport

Austin Stacks Lee Strand U14 football tournament review

Sep 25, 2023 08:37 By radiokerrysport
Austin Stacks Lee Strand U14 football tournament review
Share this article

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Finals:

Advertisement

Lee Strand Cup - Oranmore Maree, Galway 1-3 Na Gaeil, Tralee 0-2

Billy Breen Memorial Shield - Na Piarsaigh, Cork 3-3 Salthill/Knocknacarra, Galway 2-3

Abie Allen Memorial Plate - Stradbally Waterford 0-2 An Ghaeltacht, Kerry 1-5

Advertisement

Shane Lynch reports

The 12 teams that took part in the Tournament were Austin Stacks Tralee; Clontarf, Dublin; Ennistymon, Clare; Na Gaeil, Tralee; Na Piarsaigh, Cork; Stradbally, Waterford; Kerins O'Rahillys/St. Pats, Tralee; Nemo Rangers, Cork; Oranmore/Maree, Galway; Churchill, Kerry; An Ghaeltacht, Kerry and Salthill/Knocknacarra, Galway.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Interview with Kerry's European champion Ultan Dillane
Advertisement
Supporters Club social confirmed for next month
Monday local soccer fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry man who died in rally crash was highly experienced co-driver
Interview with Kerry's European champion Ultan Dillane
Sinn Féin Kerry TD calls for simplified Garda vetting reforms
Silverware shared in Munster Senior Cup Final
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus