Austin Stacks Lee Strand U14 football tournament review

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Finals:

Advertisement

Lee Strand Cup - Oranmore Maree, Galway 1-3 Na Gaeil, Tralee 0-2

Billy Breen Memorial Shield - Na Piarsaigh, Cork 3-3 Salthill/Knocknacarra, Galway 2-3

Abie Allen Memorial Plate - Stradbally Waterford 0-2 An Ghaeltacht, Kerry 1-5

Advertisement

Shane Lynch reports

The 12 teams that took part in the Tournament were Austin Stacks Tralee; Clontarf, Dublin; Ennistymon, Clare; Na Gaeil, Tralee; Na Piarsaigh, Cork; Stradbally, Waterford; Kerins O'Rahillys/St. Pats, Tralee; Nemo Rangers, Cork; Oranmore/Maree, Galway; Churchill, Kerry; An Ghaeltacht, Kerry and Salthill/Knocknacarra, Galway.