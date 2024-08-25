Austin Stacks Into Intermediate Club Final

Final Score

Austin Stacks 0-14 Glenbeigh Glencar 1-07

A strong wind in the backs of the Glenbeigh Glencar side in the second half wasn’t enough to blow Austin Stacks out of the Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Club Championship.

The Rockies were never behind from the outset and they held on to reach the final after a four point win over the mid-Kerry side at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Advertisement

Austin Stacks led 0-7 to 0-3 at half time with all of their points from play - two each from Paddy Lane and Donagh McKivergan and one each from Joe O’Connor, Joey Nagle and Cian Purcell.

The wind prevented Glenbeigh Glencar from making an impact with their scores coming from Gavin O’Grady and Caolim Teahan frees and one from play from Darren O’Sullivan when a goal was on.

Austin Stacks played the first 9 minutes of the second half with 14 men after a late Black Card for Colin Griffin just before the break. Glenbeigh Glencar took advantage of the extra player with a point from a Gavin O’Grady free in the 32nd minute and he popped up again to score a goal in the 37th minute.

Advertisement

That made it a drawn-game at 0-07 to 1-04 but Austin Stacks pulled away with points from Paddy Lane, Cian Purcell, Jack O’Shea and Dylan Casey.

A point from Gavin O’Grady and two from Jack Brosnan were the last scores for Glenbeigh Glencar.

Paddy Lane and Dylan Casey both scored points from frees in injury time after Darran O’Sullivan was shown a straight red card.

Advertisement

Radio Kerry's Andrew Moynihan interviewed the Austin Stacks Manager, Billy Lee after the game.