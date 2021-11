The first finalists in the 2021 Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Football Championship will be known later.

Club Champions Austin Stacks are up against St Brendan's Board in the first of this weekend's semi-finals.

Throw-in at Austin Stack Park Tralee is at 5.30 and we'll have live commentary on Radio Kerry Saturday Sport in association with Kirby's Brogue Inn, Tralee.