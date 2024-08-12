Atletico complete signing of Alvarez

Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of Julian Alvarez from Manchester City.

The Spanish giants have paid City 75-million euro, with a further 20-million to follow in potential add-ons.

Alvarez has signed a six-year contract with Atletico.

Emerson Royal is another player departing the Premier League today.

The Brazilian wing-back has joined AC Milan from Tottenham in a 15-million euro deal.

The 25-year old made 101 appearances for Spurs following his arrival from Barcelona in 2021.