Athlone Town part ways with manager

Aug 17, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrysport
In the SSE Airtricity League - First Division side Athlone Town have parted ways with manager Adrian Carberry.

A club statement said the decision was made by "mutual agreement" after a meeting with Carberry on Monday night.

Athlone have won just one game in their last ten matches and are sixth in the table - eight points off the promotion play-off places.

Carberry took over as manager in December 2019 finishing ninth in his first season and brought the club on a run to the FAI Cup semi-finals.

