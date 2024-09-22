Advertisement
Sport

Athlone into FAI Cup final

Sep 22, 2024 18:07 By radiokerrynews
Athlone into FAI Cup final
It will be Shelbourne and Athlone Town for the third year in a row in the Women's Sports Direct FAI Cup final.

That is after Athlone defeated Sligo by 1 goal to nil in today's semi-final.

