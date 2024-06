Athlone Town could overtake Shelbourne and move to top spot in the SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division table later.

With Shels not in action, the midlanders travel to take on Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium from 4pm.

Peamount host Sligo Rovers at 5, while there's a 6pm start for the meeting of Wexford and Cork City.

At 7.35, DLR Waves play Bohemians.