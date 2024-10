Athlone could be crowned Women’s Premier Division champions for the first time in their history later.

If Shelbourne fail to beat Peamount this afternoon, and Athlone beat Bohemians this evening, then the Midlanders can secure the first part of a potential double.

Galway United are still hoping for miracles themselves, and they go to Treaty United.

Wexford play Shamrock Rovers.

And Cork City face Sligo Rovers