Athlone beat Peamount on penalties in Women's FAI Cup

In the Women's FAI Cup, Athlone Town beat Peamount United on penalties in their quarter final.

They will be joined in the last four by Shelbourne - who were 2-1 winners over DLR Waves - and Sligo Rovers - who won 1-nil away to Bohemians.

Cork City and Shamrock Rovers will today battle it out to see who will book their spot in the last four of the FAI Women's Cup.

Advertisement

Kick off at Bishopstown is at 2.

In the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, Sligo Rovers saw off UCD by 2 goals to nil at the Showgrounds.