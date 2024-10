Athlone Town are the Women's Premier Division champions for the first time in their history.

Yesterday's 2-0 win over Bohemians means they can't be caught at the top of the table with one game left.

Earlier in the day, Shelbourne kept the pressure on the table-toppers by beating Peamount United to go level at the top.

However, due to the head to head rule, even a loss on the final weekend means Athlone won't be denied a first league title.