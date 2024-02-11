Advertisement
Arsenal win at West Ham

Feb 11, 2024
Arsenal have thrashed West Ham 6-nil to move level on points with second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League.

Bukayo Saka scored twice at the London Stadium - where many home fans left before the break.

