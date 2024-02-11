Arsenal win at West Ham

Arsenal have thrashed West Ham 6-nil to move level on points with second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League.
Bukayo Saka scored twice at the London Stadium - where many home fans left before the break.
Advertisement
Arsenal have thrashed West Ham 6-nil to move level on points with second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League.
Bukayo Saka scored twice at the London Stadium - where many home fans left before the break.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus