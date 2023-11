Chelsea have a three-point lead at the top of the Women's Super League following a 3-nil victory at Everton.

Alessia Russo helped Arsenal come from 2-nil down to win 6-2 at Leicester and be the champions' nearest challengers.

Manchester United remain unbeaten after thrashing West Ham 5-nil, while Manchester City lost 1-nil at home to Brighton.

Tottenham against Liverpool ended 1-all, while Aston Villa have their first league win of the season - 2-nil at newly-promoted Bristol City.