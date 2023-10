Arsenal remain unbeaten in the Premier League this season thanks to a 5-nil thrashing of bottom side Sheffield United.

Striker Eddie Nketiah scored a hat-trick at the Emirates.

Bournemouth got their first victory of the campaign after they came from behind to beat Burnley 2-1.

Brentford earned the west London bragging rights with a 2-nil victory at Chelsea.

Newcastle travel to Wolves in the late kick-off.