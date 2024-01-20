Arsenal v Palace first up today

Arsenal will look to arrest their slump in Premier League form when Crystal Palace visit the Emirates at lunchtime.

A win for Mikel Arteta’s side would see them move within two-points of leaders Liverpool.

At 5.30, Nottingham Forest go to a woefully out of form Brentford.

Hull are in the Championship Play-Off zone this morning.

They won 1-0 at promotion rivals Sunderland.

Southampton will move into the automatic promotion places on goal difference if they win away at Swansea this lunchtime.

They'll move above second-placed Ipswich, who aren't in action.

West Brom's play-off charge takes them to Norwich, while Coventry can move back into the top six if they beat struggling Sheffield Wednesday.

Watford go to Bristol City - who knocked out Premier League opposition in the FA Cup in midweek - Middlesbrough take on bottom side Rotherham, Cardiff go to Plymouth, and there's a London derby between relegation-threatened QPR and Millwall.

Elsewhere, Stoke play Birmingham, and Blackburn meet Huddersfield.

Aberdeen made it safely through to the Scottish Cup fifth round last night.

They beat League Two Clyde 2-0.

34-time champions Rangers are out to avoid a shock exit away at Dumbarton this evening.

There's a pitch inspection at 1 o'clock this afternoon ahead of that match.

Before then, an Edinburgh derby takes place when Spartans host Premiership side Hearts.

Hibs are away at Forfar in one of twelve 3 o'clock kick-offs.

Inverness welcome Lowland League side Broomhill, League One leaders Falkirk travel to Bonnyrigg Rose, and Motherwell take on Alloa among the day's other fourth round ties.