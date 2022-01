Manchester City can move 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League this lunchtime.

Pep Guardiola's side take on fourth-placed Arsenal at the Emirates from half-12.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta won't be in the dugout as he's isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

Later, Tottenham can move up to fifth if they beat struggling Watford from 3pm.

Crystal Palace host West Ham in the evening game from half-five.