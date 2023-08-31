Arsenal striker Nketiah called up to senior England squad for first time

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has been called up to the senior England squad for the first time.

He's scored two goals in his three Premier League appearances this season.

Harry Maguire is included despite seeing limited game time with his club Manchester United, while Jordan Henderson is in the 26-man group even though he's now playing for Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq.

Advertisement

There's no place for Raheem Sterling or Ollie Watkins though.

Gareth Southgate's side take on Ukraine in a Euro 2024 qualifier before a friendly against Scotland.