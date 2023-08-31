Advertisement
Sport

Arsenal striker Nketiah called up to senior England squad for first time

Aug 31, 2023 17:37 By radiokerrysport
Arsenal striker Nketiah called up to senior England squad for first time Arsenal striker Nketiah called up to senior England squad for first time
Share this article

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has been called up to the senior England squad for the first time.

He's scored two goals in his three Premier League appearances this season.

Harry Maguire is included despite seeing limited game time with his club Manchester United, while Jordan Henderson is in the 26-man group even though he's now playing for Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq.

Advertisement

There's no place for Raheem Sterling or Ollie Watkins though.

Gareth Southgate's side take on Ukraine in a Euro 2024 qualifier before a friendly against Scotland.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus