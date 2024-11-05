Advertisement
Sport

Arsenal poised to welcome back Odegaard

Nov 5, 2024 12:17 By radiokerrysport
Arsenal poised to welcome back Odegaard
Arsenal could be poised to welcome back Martin Odegaard to their team for tomorrow's meeting with Inter in the Champions League.

The Norwegian midfielder was back in training with the Gunners this morning.

Odegaard has been out since sustaining an ankle injury while on international duty at the start of September.

Brighton centre back Ruairi McConville has been called into the Northern Ireland senior squad for the first time.

He is the only new face included by Michael O'Neill for the Nations League games against Belarus and Luxembourg.

