Arsenal overcome Liverpool

Feb 5, 2024 09:05 By radiokerrysport
Arsenal overcome Liverpool
Arsenal have blown the Premier League title race wide open after a 3-1 victory over table toppers Liverpool.

They're now just two points off the leaders.

Defending champions Manchester City will also put themselves within touching distance of the summit if they beat Brentford this evening.

A 3-nil victory over West Ham saw Manchester United climb to sixth, while Chelsea were booed off following a 4-2 home defeat to Wolves.

Nottingham Forest are now two points clear of the relegation zone after a 1-all draw at Bournemouth, who finished with 10 men after a late red card.

