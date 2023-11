Arsenal are up to second in the Premier League after a 3-1 win over struggling Burnley.

They move above north London rivals Tottenham, who were stunned by two stoppage time goals in a 2-1 defeat at Wolves.

Manchester United edged past Luton 1-nil, with Newcastle travelling to Bournemouth in the late game.

St Mirren were unable to cut the gap to the Scottish Premiership's top two, as they were thrashed 4-nil at Dundee.