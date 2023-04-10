Arsenal miss chance to go 8 clear

Arsenal missed the chance to go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League after letting a 2-nil lead slip to draw 2-all at Liverpool.

They conceded a late equaliser before Aaron Ramsdale made two superb saves to ensure they didn't lose.

The Gunners are now six points clear of nearest challengers Manchester City - who have a game in hand.

Crystal Palace thrashed fellow strugglers Leeds 5-1 as they moved six points clear of the relegation zone.

The defeat leaves Leeds just two points ahead of the bottom three.

There's a full programme of Championshp fixtures this afternoon.

Huddersfield versus Blackburn is underway at 12:30pm.

Newly-promoted Burnley host Sheffield United in the late game at Turf Moor.

Kick off is at 8pm.