Advertisement
Sport

Arsenal miss chance to go 8 clear

Apr 10, 2023 09:04 By radiokerrysport
Arsenal miss chance to go 8 clear Arsenal miss chance to go 8 clear
Share this article

Arsenal missed the chance to go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League after letting a 2-nil lead slip to draw 2-all at Liverpool.

They conceded a late equaliser before Aaron Ramsdale made two superb saves to ensure they didn't lose.

The Gunners are now six points clear of nearest challengers Manchester City - who have a game in hand.

Advertisement

Crystal Palace thrashed fellow strugglers Leeds 5-1 as they moved six points clear of the relegation zone.

The defeat leaves Leeds just two points ahead of the bottom three.

==

Advertisement

There's a full programme of Championshp fixtures this afternoon.

Huddersfield versus Blackburn is underway at 12:30pm.

Newly-promoted Burnley host Sheffield United in the late game at Turf Moor.

Advertisement

Kick off is at 8pm.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus