Arsenal manager resigns

Oct 15, 2024 12:59 By radiokerrysport
The Arsenal women's team manager Jonas Eidevall has resigned.

He won two League cups with the club, where Katie McCabe plays, but they have made an underwhelming start to the new season.

Oct 15, 2024 12:56
St Pauls win in Women’s Superleague
