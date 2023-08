Arsenal maintained their 100 per cent start to the Premier League season last night.

They survived the second half dismissal of Takehiro Tomiyasu to pick up a 1-nil win at Crystal Palace.

Martin Odegaard’s penalty proved the game’s only goal.

Rangers are potentially 180-minutes away from a place in the Champions League group phase.

They welcome PSV to Ibrox tonight for the first leg of their playoff round tie.