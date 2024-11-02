Arsenal lose at Newcastle; City also beaten

Liverpool have moved to the top of the Premier League.

They came from behind to beat Brighton 2-1 thanks to goals from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah.

Manchester City have dropped to second after they suffered their first defeat of the campaign - they were beaten 2-1 at Bournemouth.

Arsenal also lost. They went down 1-nil at Newcastle.

Nottingham Forest are third in the table. Chris Wood scored his eighth goal of the season as they beat West Ham 3-nil.

Southampton got their first victory since promotion to the top flight. Adam Armstrong's strike secured them a 1-nil success at home to Everton.

Jordan Ayew's 94th minute equaliser earned Leicester a 1-all draw at winless Ipswich.