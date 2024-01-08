Arsenal knocked out by Liverpool

Liverpool and Manchester City will be among the teams in tonight's FA Cup fourth round draw.
A two-nil victory over Arsenal helped Liverpool advance yesterday, while City were 5-nil winners at home to Huddersfield Town.
Elsewhere, Leeds beat Peterborough 3-nil and West Brom were 4-1 winners over Aldershot Town.
Wrexham had a 1-nil victory away to Shrewsbury, with Kilkenny native Thomas O'Connor netting the winner.
The other three ties held on Sunday will require replays.
West Ham and Bristol City finished 1-all, while Nottingham Forest and Blackpool played out a 2-all draw at the City Ground.
At Kenilworth Road, it ended Luton nil Bolton nil.
Manchester United will look to make their way through to the fourth round tonight.
Erik ten Hag's side are at the DW Stadium for a meeting with League One outfit Wigan Athletic.
Kick off is at 8.15pm.