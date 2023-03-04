Arsenal increase Premier League lead

Arsenal scored deep into injury time to come back from 2-nil down to beat Bournemouth 3-2 and go back five points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Reiss Nelson struck in the 97th minute for the leaders.

Manchester City narrowed the gap earlier as they claimed a 2-nil victory over Bournemouth.

Chelsea eased some of the pressure on boss Graham Potter thanks to a 1-nil win against Leeds.

Tottenham's top four hopes took a blow with a 1-nil defeat at Wolves, while Brighton thrashed West Ham 4-nil.

Aston Villa got past Crystal Palace 1-nil.