Arsenal go 7 points clear at the top

Arsenal ended their year on a positive note last night

They beat Brighton 4-2 at the Amex in the final Premier League game of the day.

Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli with the goals for the Gunners.

Arsenal are going into the new year with a seven point lead at the top of the Premier League.

They stretched their advantage in the title race after second placed Manchester City were held to a 1-all draw by Everton earlier in the day.

Bukayo Saka says they're not getting carried away with their position.