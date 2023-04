Arsenal dropped two more vital points in the Premier League title race last night.

They had to come from 3-1 down to salvage a 3-3 draw with bottom side Southampton at the Emirates last night.

The focus is on the bottom of the table today, with Leeds away to Fulham at lunchtime.

Third-from-bottom Nottingham Forest are away to Liverpool.

Leicester host Wolves.

Everton go to Crystal Palace.

Elsewhere, in-form Aston Villa go to Brentford.