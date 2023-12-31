Advertisement
Arsenal fail to return to summit

Dec 31, 2023 16:59 By radiokerrynews
Arsenal fail to return to summit
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says they didn't defend well enough to win today's Premier League clash with Fulham.

The Gunners slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Craven Cottage - their second league defeat in a row.

Arteta says his team were second best for most of the game

That defeat leaves Arsenal in fourth place - one place and one point ahead of north London rivals Tottenham.

They beat Bournemouth 3-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Pape Sarr, Heung-Min Son and Richarlison scored the goals for the winners.

Liverpool have confirmed Fabio Carvalho has returned to the club from his loan spell at RB Leipzig.

The attacker goes back to Anfield after making 15 appearances for the German club during the first half of the season.

Carvalho first joined Liverpool in the summer of 2022 and has scored three goals in his 21 appearances so far.

