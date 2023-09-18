Advertisement
Sport

Arsenal earn fourth win from opening five games

Sep 18, 2023 07:39 By radiokerrysport
Arsenal earn fourth win from opening five games
Share this article

Arsenal have four wins from the opening five games of the Premier League season.

A Leandro Trossard goal was enough for them to beat Everton 1-nil at Goodison Park yesterday.

The other Premier League game ended in a goalless draw between Bournemouth and Chelsea.

Advertisement

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was asked why he benched England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in favour of David Raya

Shamrock Rovers booked their spot in the Women's FAI Cup semi finals with a 5-nil win over Cork City.

In the Premier League tonight, Nottingham Forest host Burnley.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tralee Manor West Club invites cyclists to join Sportive
Advertisement
Harvest Festival at Listowel continues today
Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

Tralee Manor West Club invites cyclists to join Sportive
Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Harvest Festival at Listowel continues today
Five convicted in court for littering in Kerry so far this year
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus