Arsenal earn fourth win from opening five games

Arsenal have four wins from the opening five games of the Premier League season.

A Leandro Trossard goal was enough for them to beat Everton 1-nil at Goodison Park yesterday.

The other Premier League game ended in a goalless draw between Bournemouth and Chelsea.

Advertisement

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was asked why he benched England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in favour of David Raya

Shamrock Rovers booked their spot in the Women's FAI Cup semi finals with a 5-nil win over Cork City.

In the Premier League tonight, Nottingham Forest host Burnley.