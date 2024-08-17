Advertisement
Arsenal defeat Wolves

Aug 17, 2024 17:42 By radiokerrysport
Arsenal defeat Wolves
Last season's runners-up Arsenal have begun their Premier League title challenge with a 2-nil win against Wolves.

That's after Liverpool, under new manager Arne Slot, claimed a 2-nil victory over newly promoted Ipswich in the early kick-off.

Brighton eased past 10-man Everton 3-nil at Goodison Park - where Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler made history as the youngest ever permanent manager in the Premier League.

Newcastle also had a player sent off - but beat Southampton 1-nil - while it finished 1-all between Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth.

