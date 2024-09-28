Arsenal defeat Leicester

It could end up being a great day for Liverpool, who'll go top of the Premier League with a win at Wolves this evening.

Current leaders Manchester City were held 1-all at Newcastle, while Arsenal struck twice in stoppage time to beat Leicester 4-2.

Cole Palmer scored all of Chelsea's goals in a 4-2 win over Brighton, with Everton securing a first victory of the campaign - 2-1 at home to Crystal Palace.

Nottingham Forest lost for the first time this season, 1-nil at home to Fulham, while Brentford and West Ham finished 1-1.