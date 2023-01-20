Advertisement
Arsenal complete signing of Trossard

Jan 20, 2023 17:01 By radiokerrysport
Arsenal complete signing of Trossard
Arsenal have completed the signing of Leandro Trossard from Brighton.

The Belgium international moves to the Premier League leaders in a deal worth up to 27-million pounds.

He's agreed a contract until 2027, with the option for a further 12 months.

Torssard's agent recently claimed he wanted to leave Albion after falling out with manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Nottingham Forest have signed striker Chris Wood from Newcastle.

It's originally a loan deal, but terms have already been agreed to make the transfer permanent in the summer, when he'll join on a one-year contract.

Wood only joined Newcastle around this time last year.

Cork City have signed Swedish midfielder, Albin Winbo.

He joins from Swedish top flight club, Varbergs.

