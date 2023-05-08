Arsenal close in on City; United lose at Hammers

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has backed goalkeeper David De Gea after last night's 1-nil loss to West Ham in the Premier League.

The Spaniard's mistake led to the Hammers goal after Said Benrahma's long-range effort.

Ten Hag says he still has complete confidence in his goalkeeper

Advertisement

The result means United are just a point clear of Liverpool in fifth, but have a game in hand.

Elsewhere, Arsenal moved back to within a point of leaders Manchester City with a 2-nil win at Newcastle.

==

Advertisement

There are three games down for decision in the Premier League today.

Leicester will look for crucial points in the relegation battle when they take on Fulham at Craven Cottage at 3pm.

From 5.30pm, second-from-bottom Everton are away to Brighton.

Advertisement

At 8pm, two of the bottom three meet with Nottingham Forest at home to Southampton.