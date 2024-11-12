Advertisement
Sport

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard returns to London from international camp

Nov 12, 2024 13:11 By radiokerrysport
Arsenal men's captain Martin Odegaard has returned to London from international camp.

The playmaker has withdrawn from Norway's Nations League matches against Slovenia and Kazakhstan.

Odegaard's featured in his club's last two matches but wants to focus on his rehab for the ankle injury he picked up in September.

The BBC has confirmed Gary Lineker will step down as the host of Match of the Day at the end of this season - after 25 years of presenting the programme.

They say the former England striker will be "hugely missed on the show" but that he'll continue to work with the broadcaster.

Lineker will be part of the BBC's presentation team at the 2026 World Cup and will also continue to host his established podcasts.

